Indiana reports 737 new COVID-19 cases; 64 more deaths

NOTE: Friday’s coronavirus data was delayed due to a technical error, the Indiana Department of Health said.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The department is now displaying cases by day by the date that the positive test was collected. New deaths and tests happened over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 737 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 2 to Feb. 24.

A total of 1,680,331 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 64 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana. Those deaths occurred between Dec. 11 and Feb. 24.

A total of 21,922 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 878 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 18,916,285 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 932 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,148,126 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,682,239 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,480,725 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 432,493,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,935,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.