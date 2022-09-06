Coronavirus

Indiana reports 9,259 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department did not release new numbers on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

The department says 9,259 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 34 Hoosiers died, and one probable death was reported. The state has recorded 23,453 deaths and 1,030 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,899,553 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,852,484 tests have been administered.

The state says 774 Hoosiers were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 10,075,898 vaccine doses have been given through Thursday in Indiana.

A total of 3,821,535 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated through Tuesday. That’s about 55% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,690,575 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 605,417,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,503,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.