Indiana reports 9,996 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 9,996 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 27 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 23,157 deaths and 997 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,837,688 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,559,440 tests have been administered.

The state says 719 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,988,950 vaccine doses have been given through Tuesday in Indiana.

A total of 3,808,158 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated through Tuesday. That’s about 54.8% of the total population.

Indiana is 42nd among the 50 states for fully vaccinated people through July 27, according a ranking from Becker’s Hospital Review.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,641,060 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 580,223,454 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,408,495 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.