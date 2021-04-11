Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,198 new COVID-19 cases; 10 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,198 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 10.

A total of 698,692 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 10 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 25 and April 10.

A total of 12,743 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 405 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 825 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,212,718 tests have been administered to 3,303,200 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,382,357 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,402,528 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 662,413 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 135,507,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 77,059,000 recoveries and more than 2,930,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.