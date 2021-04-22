Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,250 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,250 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 21.

A total of 711,787 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says four more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 16 and April 20.

A total of 12,844 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 408 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5%.

There are currently 848 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,553,973 tests have been administered to 3,347,994 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,887,012 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,653,798 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 674,491 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 144,025,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 82,569,000 recoveries and more than 3,062,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.