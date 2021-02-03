ISDH: 1,480 new COVID-19 cases; 36 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,480 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Feb. 2.

A total of 631,331 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 36 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 4 and Feb. 2.

A total of 9,713 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 378 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 15.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 7.7%.

There are currently 1,582 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 7,096,324 tests have been administered to 2,973,618 individuals.

A total of 611,429 Hoosiers have received their first vaccine dosage. ISDH says 166,131 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 411,387 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 103,999,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 57,788,000 recoveries and more than 2,256,000 deaths.

