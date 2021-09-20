Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,920 new COVID-19 cases; 3 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,920 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Sept. 19.

A total of 934,586 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

On Tuesday, ISDH reported three new deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana. The deaths occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 16.

A total of 14,684 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 473 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 21.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.5%.

There are currently 2,432 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 13,172,883 tests have been administered to 4,116,117 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,432,148 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,214,764 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 829,098 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 228,635,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,693,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.