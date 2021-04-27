Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since mid-February

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest level since mid-February following a weekslong general upward trend that began in late March.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 tracking update shows that Indiana hospitals treating 955 people for coronavirus illnesses as of Monday. That’s the highest level since Indiana’s hospitals had 966 COVID-19 patients on Feb. 17.
Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped below 600 for several days in middle to late March, reaching a recent low of 548 patients on March 21. But those hospitalizations have since increased about 74%.
Meanwhile, Indiana’s daily average of coronavirus-related deaths has remained below 10 since mid-March.