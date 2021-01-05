ISDH: 3,477 new COVID-19 cases; 142 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 3,477 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Dec. 23 and Jan. 4.

A total of 533,083 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 142 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Nov. 29 and Jan. 4.

A total of 8,292 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 371 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 27%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 15.8%.

There are currently 2,907 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,845,344 tests have been administered to 2,681,739 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 354,952 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 85,837,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 48,265,000 recoveries and more than 1,856,000 deaths.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 3, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.