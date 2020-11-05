ISDH: 4,462 new COVID-19 cases; 45 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 4,462 new COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from between Oct. 23 and Nov. 4 while the newly reported deaths are from between Oct. 23 and Nov.4.

In total, there are 196,176 COVID-19 cases and 4,269 deaths related to the virus in Indiana. Another 242 “probable” deaths have occurred, but the state does not have a positive test on record for those.

State officials say 41,192 new tests have now been received. Of those, 13,848 were new individuals. The new tests were administered between March 2 and Nov. 4.

According to ISDH, there have been 3,073,855 tests administered in the state.

The state’s 7-day rate of positivity for unique individuals stands at 17.1%.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 48,252,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 32,005,000 recoveries and more than 1,227,000 deaths.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

