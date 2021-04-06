Coronavirus

ISDH: 669 new COVID-19 cases; 11 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 669 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Feb. 20 and April 5.

A total of 692,240 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 11 more Hoosier have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 7 and April 5.

A total of 12,679 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 405 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 11.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.5%.

There are currently 706 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,053,119 tests have been administered to 3,281,732 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,061,069 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,266,129 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 659,202 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 131,944,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 74,932,000 recoveries and more than 2,863,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.