ISDH: More than 450 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 455 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 7 and the 15 deaths are from between June 20 and July 7.

MORE: Latest coronavirus headlines on WISHTV.com

In total, there are 49,0963 COVID-19 cases and 2,539 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 535,857 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 11,865,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,483,000 recoveries and more than 544,000 deaths.

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 6, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.