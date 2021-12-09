Coronavirus

IU Health requests help from National Guard, says demand and strain ‘has never been greater’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana University Health has requested help from the National Guard for most of their hospitals, according to the health system.

Their request, according to IU Health, does not include Riley Children’s Hospital at IU Health.

The health system says their request is a result of the recent increase in hospitalizations due to COVID and non-COVID patients. They say the number of hospitalizations has reached an all-time high.

IU Health says the ” demand and strain on Indiana University Health’s team members, nurses and providers has never been greater.”

The hospital says six-person National Guard teams consist of two clinical and four non-clinical service members.