Coronavirus

Judges order mask mandate for Indianapolis City-County Building

The City-County Building is shown June 29, 2021, in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four Marion County judges have ordered the start of a mask mandate Tuesday at the City-County Building after an increase in COVID-19 cases due in part to the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.

The mask mandate is for all people 2 and older.

The four judges — John MT Chavis II, Amy Jones, Sheryl Lynch and Shatrese Flowers — signed an order to create the mandate. It was not immediately clear if the City-County Council was involved in the judges’ decision.

A news release about the judge’s order noted Marion County’s COVID positivity rate has increase to 10.5%.

The order includes the Juvenile Justice Complex and the Traffic Court, the order said.