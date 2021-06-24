Coronavirus

Labor secretary makes Indianapolis pit stop to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of President Biden’s Cabinet made a pit stop in Indianapolis on Thursday as part of a push to get more people vaccinated.

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh went to check out a pop-up clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Donald Bender got his Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the track on Thursday.

“It feels good, man! I’m happy,” Bender said.

That’s the exact reason Walsh came to Indianapolis. He rolled in on a tour bus with health care workers, as they took a lap around the track. Walsh is here to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

“As more people get vaccinated, we’re seeing the case numbers fall, and we’re seeing the number of deaths going away. Too many Americans, too many people in this world have lost their life due to COVID-19,” Walsh said.

The trip to Indianapolis is part of the Biden administration’s nationwide vaccination tour for the Month of Action. The goal is to educate people about the vaccine, talk about how easy it is, and inspire people to get vaccinated.

“We need to continue to let people know the importance of getting vaccinated. We need to let people know that it’s safe and effective vaccines that we developed through decades of research.” Walsh explained.

State data shows 47% of Hoosiers ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated. On Thursday, 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan urged more people to get their shots.

“My entire family has done it,” Kanaan explained. “I encourage all of you to do it.”

It’s important to note, there is still hesitation about the vaccine, particularly among some Black and brown Hoosiers.

Lori Satterfield with IU Health was on the bus with Walsh. She says people need to know the facts to make their choice.

“It’s just really a matter of educating our African American and Latinx communities as to whatever issue they may have, and meeting them where they’re at and making sure they address those concerns,” Satterfield, the program manager at IU Health, said.

She said Walsh being here and spreading the word is working.

Walsh has a message for people who are concerned about getting the vaccine: “If you feel you don’t know why, if we should get this, talk to your health care professional. Talk to these folks. Talk about what the impacts of getting the vaccine means.”

Back at the pop-up vaccine clinic at IMS, Bender is encouraged by what he sees.

“That’s kind of cool. I’m glad he came here. Making this town get more vaccinated. I know our state’s a little low and we need to get the numbers up,” Bender said.

The Marion County Public Health Department has a list of upcoming pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

To register for a COVID-19 vaccine, click here or call 211 to get started.

If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

WISH-TV’s Vaccine Central page also has a host of information.