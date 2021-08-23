Coronavirus

More mandates may come at schools with FDA approval of vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said he expects the Pfizer vaccine to have full FDA approval soon. He believes with it will come more mandates and requirements from businesses and schools.

Parent Paula Shofner said she worries if teachers and staff are required to be vaccinated, some will quit.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea,” said Shofner.

The IPS parent said for the most part, she is happy with the safety protocols the district has put in place. With the delta variant quickly spreading and impacting more children, she’s worried about the weeks ahead.

“They’ve had a lot of confirmed cases of covid-19 there since the beginning which was three weeks ago,” said Shofner.

Doctors at Riley Hospital for Children said last week that hospitalizations among children are up. They said 70 kids tested positive for the coronavirus in just one week.

Murthy said in order to keep kids safe, and schools open, more mandates are needed.

“That’s requiring employees in the school including teachers and other staff are vaccinated as well to create a safer environment for kids. I think all of these are reasonable because when we’re faced with the most transmissible variant we’ve seen to date, which is the delta variant, when we have our kids essentially is the point of concern here in our schools and their health and well being on the line, we’ve got to take every step we can,” said Murthy.

Right now, all three COVID-19 shots are being distributed under the FDA’s “emergency use authorization.” Moderna has filed for FDA full approval, while Johnson & Johnson is expected to petition the the agency later this year.