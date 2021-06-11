IMPD investigating downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man was shot downtown early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Before 3 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 300 block of South Meridian Street for a report of a person shot.
Police said officers heard shots in the area just before 3 a.m. Officers on the scene did locate a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was initially transported to the hospital in critical condition. Later, police said the man was in stable condition.
No suspect or victim information has been released.