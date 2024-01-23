1 dead, 1 critical, drug suspect hurt in crash during Muncie police chase

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead, a sibling was in critical condition, and a drug crime suspect was hospitalized after a police chase ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon in downtown Muncie, an Indiana State Police sergeant told News 8.

The person who died and the person in critical condition were a brother and a sister on their way home. No additional information about them was immediately shared publicly.

The driver of a Muncie Police Department vehicle started pursuing a drug suspect driving a Ford Escape car at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, said state police Sgt. Scott Keegan. The chase was westbound on State Road 32/Main Street when the drug suspect’s car hit another car at 12:17 p.m. That happened at the intersection of South Mulberry Street, which is near a First Merchants bank and the Downtown Farm Stand organic grocery.

Keegan said the Escape hit an “innocent vehicle,” an Acura passenger car, causing it to hit a guardrail pole outside a downtown building and then flip on its top. The siblings were in the Acura.

Olivia Louise Larue, of Muncie, was wanted on drug dealing and possession, and ID deception charges in Madison and Delaware counties. Online court records show arrest warrants were issued in October in Madison Circuit Court 3 and Delaware Circuit Court 2.

Larue was injured in the crash and taken to hospital for surgery. She has been taken into custody. Her condition was not immediately available.

Larue had a passenger in the Escape. The passenger fled the scene, and police were still searching for that person. No details on the person who fled were immediately shared publicly.

The police officer, who was not publicly identified, was not injured. The police car was not damaged.

State police were handling the investigation.