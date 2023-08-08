1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at gas station on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person had died and another was injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a gas station on the city’s northeast side, police say.

Information about the person who died was not immediately available from investigators.

Sgt. Genae Cook of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots fired and a possible person shot just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3810 N. German Church Road, the Citgo gas station on the northwest corner of North German Church Road and East 38th Street.

The person initially listed as being in critical condition died later at a hospital, Cook says. Another person injured was “awake and breathing,” an email from IMPD said.

No arrests had been made immediately after the shooting, and no suspect information was available. Cook says homicide detectives were following several leads but seeking more information, such as video from a car that may have been driving by during the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD homicide office 317-327-3475.

At the scene, a car and a truck showed signs of bullets striking and breaking their window glass. “Right now, we do know that several cars along with the business were damaged during this incident. You can see obviously signs,” Cook said.

The shooting at the gas station was believed to be an isolated incident, Cook says.

The fatal shooting was the first of two Tuesday afternoon. The other fatal shooting happened at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

News 8’s Kyla Russell contributed to this report.