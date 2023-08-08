IMPD: 1 dies after found shot at apartments

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called after an incomplete 911 call just before 4 p.m. Aug. 8, 2023, from the 4100 block of Continental Court. A person was found fatally shot at the Capital Place Apartments, located off East Hanna Avenue between South Meridian and South East streets. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after being found shot Tuesday afternoon at apartments on the city’s south side, Indianapolis police say.

Information about the person who died was not immediately available from investigators.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called after an incomplete 911 call just before 4 p.m. Tuesday from the 4100 block of Continental Court. That’s at the Capital Place Apartments, located off East Hanna Avenue between South Meridian and South East streets.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available from police. IMPD has a spokesperson on the way to the scene.

The fatal shooting at the apartment complex was the second of two Tuesday afternoon. The other fatal shooting happened at a gas station on the city’s northeast side.