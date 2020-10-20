1 dead, 1 stable after separate shootings on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died and another is stable at a hospital after two separate shootings about 20 minutes apart Tuesday afternoon on the east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and emergency medical crews were sent to a report of shots fired about 4:50 p.m. near East 32nd Street and Forest Manor Avenue. That’s a residential area on the east side just northeast of the intersection of East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive. The person died at the scene. IMPD has no immediate word on whether the area was safe, a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.

Just after 5:10 p.m., IMPD and medical crews were sent to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of South Rural Street. That’s just a few blocks north of Southeastern Avenue. Again, IMPD had no immediate word on whether the area was safe, a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.