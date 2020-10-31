Crime Watch 8

Woman dead after shooting on city’s northeast side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died Saturday morning after a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4500 block of Jamestown Court Saturday around 4 a.m. on reports of a person shot. That’s on the city’s northeast side near East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a woman who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead.

Details about what led to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

