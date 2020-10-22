Crime Watch 8

1 dead after shooting on city’s south side; suspect in custody

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting on the city’s south side Wednesday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspected shooter is in custody.

IMPD officers were called to the 2400 block of Asbury Street Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot. That’s south of East Raymond Street and west of South Keystone Avenue on the city’s south side.

When officers arrived they found a man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available. Police say the fatal shooting may have happened in self-defense.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

We Stand Together: Cassidy Hall, Christian Theological Seminary

We Stand Together /

Save Our Stages: The Vogue

Entertainment /

Fire damages barbecue restaurant off I-74 in Hendricks County

Local /

US Army base says its Twitter account was hacked, after it posted lewd messages

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.