1 dead after shooting on city’s south side; suspect in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting on the city’s south side Wednesday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspected shooter is in custody.

IMPD officers were called to the 2400 block of Asbury Street Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot. That’s south of East Raymond Street and west of South Keystone Avenue on the city’s south side.

When officers arrived they found a man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available. Police say the fatal shooting may have happened in self-defense.