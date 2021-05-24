Crime Watch 8

1 dead in shooting at apartments on city’s east side

A person died on May 24, 2021, after a shooting at the Spanish Oaks Apartments near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)
by: Julie Dow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Monday after a shooting at apartment complex on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:40 p.m. Monday to Governours Lane at the Spanish Oaks Apartments just southeast of the intersection of North Mitthoeffer Road and East 38th Street.

They arrived to find a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Officer William Young said by email.

No information about the gender, age or identity of the victim was immediately available. Police did not provide any information about the circumstances of the shooting.

