1 dead in shooting in residential area on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died in a Sunday double shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 8800 block of Westfield Boulevard around 8:24 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot. That’s a residential area just north of 86th Street.

They arrived to find two confirmed people shot, according to Officer Samone Burris with IMPD Public Affairs. One of the victims was dead.

No additional information about the other victim’s condition was immediately available. No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately released by police.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.