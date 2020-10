1 dies after shooting at gas station on northwest side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot just after 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 2020, at West 38th Street and North High School Road. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting Thursday night at a gas station on the city’s northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot just after 7 p.m. Thursday at West 38th Street and North High School Road. Police were outside the Marathon gas station on the northeast corner of that intersection.

No details were immediately available on whether the area was safe, a possible suspect, or information about the victim.