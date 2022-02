Crime Watch 8

1 dies after shooting in residential area on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Monday night shooting in a residential area on the west side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 10:55 p.m. Monday to a report of a person shot in the 5300 block of West 34th Place. That’s northeast of the intersection of West 34th Street and Moeller Road.

What led to the shooting, whether police have a suspect, and the name of the person who died were not immediately available from police.