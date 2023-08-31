1 dies in gas station shooting on city’s far east side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 3 p.m. at a Speedway gas station on East 10th Street and North Mitthoefer Road. (WISH PHOTO/David Smith)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a man died Thursday afternoon following a shooting at a gas station on the city’s far east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 3 p.m. at a Speedway gas station on East 10th Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

Officers arrived and located a man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he would later die from his injuries.

IMPD says the shooting occurred outside the gas station near the entrance.

Police did not provide details on what led to the shooting or any information on a suspect.