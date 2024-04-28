‘All INdiana Politics:’ April 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Mike Speedy, a state lawmaker running for Congress who said he’s doing so because he’s concerned about the direction the country is taking.

Later in the show, Bergquist sits down with Ryan Pfenninger, a Democratic Congressional candidate who said he would back a Medicare for All option and new workforce training in an effort to improve lives.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John, to discuss the Supreme Court deciding Trump’s immunity claim, Gaza protesting in front of the governor’s mansion, and the Indiana State Teacher’s Association endorsing Jennifer McCormick, a Democratic candidate for governor.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.