Crime Watch 8

1 dies in shooting in residential area on west side

Illuminated blue police lights atop a police cruiser. (Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after being found shot Thursday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s west side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot just after 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Holmes Avenue. The location where police were sent is the address of Eden Missionary Baptist Church and Eden Neighborhood Development Corp., according to online information.

Medics were sent about the same time to a “gunshot scene unsafe” at a home near the church, online dispatch information showed.

IMPD initially said the person was in critical condition, but a few minutes later said the person had died.

No additional information was immediately available.

