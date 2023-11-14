1 dies in shooting on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal Tuesday morning shooting on the city’s far east side.

Just before 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

Officers arrived and found a man outside who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

IMPD has little information on what happened and no arrests have been made.

Investigators spoke with family members at the scene but say they’re still looking for witnesses and people with information.

“I think the community is tired of seeing a string of gun violence,” IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said at the scene. “We always need that partnership with the community and we hope that’s what will happen in this particular case.”

Tips can be left with the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Indianapolis police are also looking into a shooting that sent two people to emergency rooms overnight.

IMPD said in a release that two people with gunshot wounds arrived at Eskenazi Health just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators did not provide any details on the shooting or the two victims.

This story is developing and will be updated.