Crime Watch 8

Man shot, killed on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is dead following a shooting on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 4 a.m. officers were called to the 8000 block of McFarland Court for a report of a person shot.

After getting to the scene, a victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found, police said.

Police said the man was shot in an apartment complex near Stop 11 and McFarland roads.

Police initially said the man was in critical condition. However, soon after police said he had died.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

No suspect or victim information has been released.