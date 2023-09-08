17-year-old boy dies after found shot in car on Lawrence street
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy has died after being found shot inside a car on Thursday afternoon, Lawrence Police Department says.
The identity of the boy has not yet been shared publicly.
Lawrence police were called just before 6:10 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of Karen Drive. The boy and the car were found about a block away in the 4900 block of Leone Drive. The car in which he was found had crashed into a fire hydrant.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff told News 8 by email, “The investigation into what led to the shooting remains ongoing by Lawrence police detectives.”
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.
