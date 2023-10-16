18-year-old arrested in connection with string of business robberies around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a series of business robberies across the city within the past four months, including one that occurred Sunday morning on the city’s near east side.

Tyler Teague is accused of committing at least nine business robberies that date back to July, police say.

On Sunday, police responded to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar, 3657 E. New York Street. Witnesses at the scene provided information regarding a possible suspect, who police later identified as Teague.

IMPD Southeast District officers located Teague in the area of 500 S Audubon Road, where he fled. Following information from the community, officers located Teague and requested IMPD K9 and SWAT officers to the scene.

Officers made contact with Teague and took him into custody without incident.

Detectives believe Teague is responsible for the following robberies:

Dollar General, 8760 Southeastern Ave; July 21

Dollar General, 8323 E Washington St; July 27

Dollar General, 1801 S Emerson Ave; Aug. 11

Walgreens, 6745 Southport Rd; Aug. 15

CVS, 7935 Brookville Rd; Sept. 19

Walgreens, 11025 E Washington St; Sept. 25

Dollar General, 2509 Albany St; Oct. 6

Walgreens, 5095 E Thompson St; Oct. 7

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.