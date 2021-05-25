Crime Watch 8

18-year-old drives over Evansville officer’s arm during arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old woman was arrested after she ran over an Evansville police officer’s arm while she was resisting arrest Monday morning, according to police.

Evansville Police Department Officer Nathan Jones was driving in the area of Heidelbach Avenue and Diamond Avenue Monday around 11:30 a.m. when he was flagged down by a male in the area.

The male told Jones he needed a ride because he was just involved in a domestic dispute and he wanted to leave the area before the woman came back. While the male and Jones were speaking, the woman, identified as 18-year-old Maeling Smith, returned to the area in a gold Honda Accord and began yelling at the male, police said.

Jones asked Smith to stay in her vehicle, but she refused and continued to yell at the male.

Officer Jones attempted to place Smith in custody in order to deescalate the situation, police said. Smith got back in her car while Jones was trying to put handcuffs on her.

Smith put the car in reverse and drove away while Jones was still holding onto her.

Police say Jones was dragged by the car for about a block before he was able to free himself. That’s when the officer’s arm was ran over by Smith’s car.

Smith then stopped her car and Jones was able to arrest her.

Jones was taken to a nearby hospital after backup officers arrived to the scene. The department has not said how badly his arm was injured.

Smith was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond. She’s been charged with battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.