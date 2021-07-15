Crime Watch 8

19 charged in ‘Operation: Curtain Call’ as feds bust drug trafficking ring in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal investigators have announced charges against 19 people believed to be part of a drug trafficking organization.

The charges come a day after raids were conducted across the city.

Investigators say 15 search warrants were executed, resulting in the seizure of 35 guns, $70,000 in cash, 14 pounds of meth and 1.75 kilos of fentanyl. Cocaine and marijuana was also recovered.

Court documents identify Jason Betts as the leader of the organization and Richard Wells and Montez Wells as his “top lieutenants.”

Also charged in the case:

Aleshalia Boss

Carl Wilson

Donta Hampton

Rick Coley

Jennifer Black

Marco Uribe

Colin Johnson

David Duggar

Brian McGee

Justin Helms

William Mosier

Christina Pennington

Mar-kel Sampson

Asa Vetters

Kenneth Fielder

Brittany Cocco

In a Thursday morning press conference, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana John Childress said the investigation began in January after confidential information was received regarding bets. Wire and electronic surveillance of cell phones owned by Betts were then authorized by courts.

“Yesterday, the combined efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement made Indianapolis a safer place to.,” Childress said. “We are safer today than we were yesterday because today there are 35 fewer guns in the hands of criminals. Today there is less fentanyl available to kill our citizens.”

On Wednesday, multiple raids were conducted across the city by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Investigators say 18 of the 19 suspects have been arrested.

Mugshots of the suspects have not been provided.

“Several of the subjects that were arrested yesterday, we believe are responsible for multiple homicides throughout the city,” said Paul Keenan, Special Agent in Charge for the FBI office in Indianapolis.

None of the suspects currently face murder charges.