2 arrested after shooting of 56-year-old man in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Bloomington Police Department arrested two people after the shooting of a 56-year-old man on Friday night.

At 10:55 p.m. Friday, Bloomington officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of South Curry Pike on a report of a person shot. It was reported that the suspects had been seen running south from the apartment. Officers arrived in the area within minutes of the 911 call being received and immediately began checking the area as others provided medical care to the victim. The victim, a 56-year-old Bloomington man, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. The man underwent emergency surgery for the gunshot wounds.

Investigators were told by hospital staff that the man was expected to survive, but his condition is unknown.

At 11:01 p.m. Friday, a Bloomington officer observed two individuals walking along a tree line between the Highland Village Church and the Kroger parking lot. As the officer approached the individuals, they began running and crossed over to the Kroger parking lot. A female was quickly taken into custody, and a male was chased by officers on foot to the rear of the Kroger. The male attempted to hide in a small patch of woods, but was located a few moments later and taken into custody without further incident.

The female was identified as Annabella Winter Jackson, 19, of Bloomington. The male was identified as Devance Gayles, 35, of Michigan City. Officers checked the area where the two had initially been seen and located a handgun wrapped in a sweatshirt in the nearby wooded area.

Jackson and Gayles were taken to the Bloomington Police Department for interviews. At the conclusion of the interview, the two were taken to the Monroe County Jail. Gayles was arrested and preliminarily charged with attempted murder, burglary, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, and pointing a firearm. Jackson was arrested and preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement and an outstanding arrest warrant for violation of probation.