Crime Watch 8

2 dead, including infant, after White County pursuit ends in crash

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police have identified the two individuals killed in Sunday’s White County car pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash.

Passengers Jaliyah Johnson, 21, of County Club Hills, Illinois, and Jeremiah Brown, 4 months, also of Country Club Hills, were pronounced dead by the White County coroner.

Another passenger, 21-year-old Eric Stokes, was transported to a local hospital. A juvenile passenger and a toddler were flown by helicopter to separate hospitals for treatment.

Police say the White County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit with the vehicle driven by Joshua Brown, 23, of Springfield, Illinois, westbound on State Road 18 around 11:00 p.m. The car ran off the road, hit a tree and came to rest against an abandoned house.

Brown was transported to a Lafayette area hospital, where it was determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was then taken to White County Jail.

According to police, Brown faces charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and resisting law enforcement.

Stokes is charged with resisting law enforcement.