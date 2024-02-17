Search
Assistant police chief: 2 found shot dead in Richmond home

A Richmond, Indiana, Police Department car participates in the 2015 Veterans Day parade. (Photo Provided/Richmond Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people found dead in a house Thursday afternoon were shot to death, the Richmond assistant chief of police revealed Friday.

Carl R. Mullen, 62, and his wife, Laura A. Mullen, 48, were found dead in the 800 block of South Sixth Street. That’s in an area with a mix of homes and industries between U.S. 27 and the Whitewater River.

It’s not yet known if the deaths involved foul play, but police called it an isolated incident. The Montgomery County, Ohio, Crime Lab will perform forensic autopsies for the Wayne County Coroner’s Office, says the Facebook post from Adam Blanton, assistant chief of police.

The deaths were reported to Richmond Fire Department shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact to Richmond police headquarters at 765-983-7247 or rpdcrimetip@richmondindiana.gov.

Richmond, a city of 35,500 residents, is about just over an hour’s drive east of downtown Indianapolis on I-70.

