2 Indianapolis men sent to prison for murder on I-65 in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis men recently were sentenced in the fatal shooting of a man in March 2020 off I-65 on the northwest side, according to the prosecutor and online court records.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot about 7 p.m. March 22, 2020, in the grassy median between I-65 and the off-ramp to Lafayette Road. That’s just north of West 46th Street on the northwest side.

Officers found D’Londre Calmes, 22, dead with several gunshot wounds. Camles’ girlfriend, who the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not identify in a news release issued Friday, was found inside their car.

On Feb. 1, a jury found Austin Green, 22, guilty in Marion Superior Court 32. In addition to murder, he was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and a count of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 85 years in prison.

Sincere Dupree, who was 22 in January 2021, was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years in prison for his role in the crime, online court records say. Dupree in October pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder.

The prosecutor’s office did not announce Dupree’s sentencing as it did Green’s.

The prosecutor’s office says Calmes’ girlfriend told investigators about an ongoing conflict between Calmes and others. The conflict stemmed from a social media dispute.

Investigators later learned that Calmes and his girlfriend were shot at in their car from a red Kia Forte, which was later confirmed as being Dupree’s. The Kia Forte chased them until Calmes’ car broke down, and, as Calmes attempted to escape on foot, Green got out of the Kia Forte and shot Calmes.

Green was arrested Jan. 27, 2021, at an apartment complex near University of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg, according to IMPD and news reports.

Detectives later located a firearm in Green’s home. The firearm’s bullets matched the fired casings at the crime scene.

