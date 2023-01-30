Crime Watch 8

2 Indy men sentenced to multiple decades in prison for child sex exploitation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men from Indianapolis have been sentenced to multiple decades in prison for sexually exploiting a child.

The men have been identified as Michael Ingram, 43, and Cameron Helm, 36. According to court documents, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department began an investigation on Ingram in March 2020 after receiving a tip from an email provider.

IMPD says the owner of the email account sent child sex abuse material to Ingram’s email account. Police linked the account to Ingram’s home in Indianapolis and searched his home.

After further investigation, police found child sex abuse material on Ingram’s iPad and iPhone.

Prosecutor’s say over 1,600 text messages were found on the devices between Ingram and Helm from February 2018 to October 2020. They were texting about about sexual acts with children.

According to court documents, Ingram took pictures of himself sexually assaulting a child and sent them to Helm, and Helm sent child sex abuse material to Ingram in return.

Prosecutor’s say Ingram has been sentenced to 40 years in prison and Helm has been sentenced to 20 years.