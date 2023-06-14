2 men, 2 teens arrested during firearms investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say several people were arrested Wednesday during a firearms investigation on the city’s east side.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were conducting a firearms investigation in the 2900 block of North Graham Avenue due to ongoing gun violence in the area.

While there, officers saw four males they were familiar with from prior investigations loitering in an apartment complex parking lot. One of the males, a 16-year-old boy, was seen armed with a handgun.

Police say they later watched the teen enter a vehicle and leave the area.

Detectives continued the investigation and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 3000 block of Franklin Road. The 16-year-old was then taken into custody for carrying a handgun as a minor.

Officers also arrested the driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Frank Williams, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and dealing marijuana. Another passenger of the vehicle, a 14-year-old juvenile, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

When investigators returned to North Graham Avenue, they also arrested 28-year-old Louis Williams for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Louis is also facing charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Frank Williams was being held in the Marion County jail without bond as of Wednesday evening. Information on the two juveniles arrested was not immediately available.