Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

2 men, 2 teens arrested during firearms investigation

(WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say several people were arrested Wednesday during a firearms investigation on the city’s east side.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were conducting a firearms investigation in the 2900 block of North Graham Avenue due to ongoing gun violence in the area.

While there, officers saw four males they were familiar with from prior investigations loitering in an apartment complex parking lot. One of the males, a 16-year-old boy, was seen armed with a handgun.

Police say they later watched the teen enter a vehicle and leave the area.

Detectives continued the investigation and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 3000 block of Franklin Road. The 16-year-old was then taken into custody for carrying a handgun as a minor.

Officers also arrested the driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Frank Williams, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and dealing marijuana. Another passenger of the vehicle, a 14-year-old juvenile, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

When investigators returned to North Graham Avenue, they also arrested 28-year-old Louis Williams for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Louis is also facing charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Frank Williams was being held in the Marion County jail without bond as of Wednesday evening. Information on the two juveniles arrested was not immediately available.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

University of Evansville launches Esports...
Education /
Fifth-round draft pick Daniel Scott...
Indianapolis Colts /
Impact 100 event awards $100,000...
Focused on Family and Community /
Colts cancel last day of...
Indianapolis Colts /
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters...
Political News /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Button obsessions
All Indiana /
76-year-old Ecuadorian woman found alive in...
All Indiana /
Get ready for the spotlight:...
All Indiana /