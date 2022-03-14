Crime Watch 8

2 men convicted of July 2021 armed robbery in west side garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been convicted for their roles in an armed robbery inside a garage on the west side in July 2021, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday.

Santiago Amortigui and Geovanny Mata were convicted of armed robbery, criminal confinement, battery by means of a deadly weapon and intimidation.

The prosecutor’s office says the victim intended to meet up with a woman in a relationship with Mata in a garage in the 3200 block of North High School Road on July 1, 2021.

Mata was upset about an alleged affair between the victim and the woman.

The victim was approached by Mata and Amortigui, who were carrying firearms.

They tied the victim to a chair, beat him with a piece of wood and their fists, stole his belongings and threatened to kill his family if he didn’t leave town, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A sentencing hearing is set for April 1 at 1:30 p.m.