Crime Watch 8

2 men die after shooting on near-northeast side

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

LATEST: IMPD reported Thursday night that the man shot who was in critical condition has died.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man died and another man was in critical condition after a shooting late Wednesday night on the city’s near-northeast side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot just before 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Hillside Drive. That’s in a residenital area northwest of the intersection of East 25th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

IMPD initially had reported both people found with gunshot wounds were in critical condition, but later noted that one of them had died.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMD Detective Gary Toms at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at gary.toms@indy.gov.