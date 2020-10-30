2 women, teen boy critically injured in 2 separate shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two women and a teen boy were critically injured in shootings just minutes apart Thursday night in different parts of the city.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a call of a person shot minutes before 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Brookline Drive on the northside side. That’s off East 62nd Street between Allisonville Road and Binford Boulevard in the Williamsburg North Apartment. The victims — a woman and a teen boy — are in critical condition at an area hospital, said William Young, a public information officer with IMPD. Emergency medical personnel resuscitated one of the victims. The relationship of the victims was not immediately known. IMPD had no immediate word on the relationship of the victims, a possible suspect, or whether the area was safe.

In the other shooting, IMPD was called to a report of a person shot minutes before 7:55 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of East New York Street on the city’s east side. That’s a residential area between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue. The woman was in critical condition. The shooting happened somewhere north of the 4600 block of East New York Street, but police could not immediately determine where she was shot. The injured woman stopped at the home of residents on East New York Street and they called police, who quickly fitted the woman with a tourniquet, which may have saved her life, IMPD Maj. Harold S. Turner said. IMPD had no immediate word on a suspect or whether the area was safe.