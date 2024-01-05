20-year-old faces charges of human trafficking, child exploitation

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — An online threat to shoot someone led investigators to a man who admitted to police he promoted human trafficking and child exploitation, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night.

Louis Galligan, 20, of Winchester, was arrested Thursday and placed in the county jail, a news release from the sheriff’s office says.

Investigators think Galligan had boys send him pornographic photos and videos, had engaged in sexual acts with a teen boy, and attempted a sexual act with another teen boy. Both boys told investigators they were offered payment for the sex acts.

The case came to light shortly after 3 a.m. Friday when a caller told Randolph County dispatchers that Galligan had threatened to come to the small town of Ridgeville with an AK-47 and shoot someone. “The caller further stated that they had seen his vehicle outside of their home,” the release said.

Deputies did not find the vehicle but started an investigation. They learned the threat had been made through a group chat on Snapchat.

Online court records did not show a case for Galligan on Thursday night.

The release says Galligan faces these preliminary felony charges: two counts of promotion of child sexual trafficking, a count of promotion of human sexual trafficking, a count of child exploitation/child pornography, and a count of intimidation.

The city of Winchester is about a 90-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.