22-year-old man arrested after fatal shooting in I-70 road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 22-year-old man wearing a jail’s GPS-monitoring device was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a passenger in a car on I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis, Indiana State Police say.

Eli Hickerson, 30, of Carthage, was a passenger in a red Ford Focus that was eastbound on I-70 from Post Road just after 5:15 p.m. Monday. After being shot, Hickerson was driven to a medical facility about 5 miles east at the Mount Comfort Road exit in Hancock County. He died shortly after arrival at the medical facility.

Police believe the driver of a white box truck fired at the car in a road rage incident. State police did not say whether the driver of the Ford Focus was injured.

Investigators who worked on leads through the night arrested Dion Kimbrough, of Indianapolis, on preliminary charges of murder, and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine the formal charges. News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for Kimbrough’s jail-booking photo.

Upon his arrest, state police found Kimbrough was wearing a GPS monitoring device on his ankle. Before he was booked into the Marion County Jail, state police say they discovered an arrest warrant had been issued in an unrelated case.

Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Kimbrough in relation to a case in which he pleaded guilty in September 2019 to armed robbery. He was sentenced in Marion Superior Court 30 to a year in prison and two years on home detention through the Marion County Community Corrections agency. The arrest warrant issued Tuesday did not clarify what type of violation had happened in the case, according to online court records. As part of the plea agreement, a charge of armed robbery and a charge of battery were dropped.

Lt. Josh Watson, the Indianapolis district commander for Indiana State Police called the work from its detectives and others “an extraordinary effort.” He said in a statement, “They diligently investigated the crime scene, gathered intelligence information and followed each lead meticulously, resulting in the arrest of the person we believe is responsible for this senseless act.”

A news release from state police Sgt. John Perrine said the case was the 37th interstate shooting that the Indianapolis District have investigated in 2022. That compares to a total of 65 interstate shootings investigated by state police in the Indianapolis area in 2021.