3 Dutch soldiers found shot outside downtown Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Dutch soldiers were injured in a shooting early Saturday outside a downtown Indianapolis hotel, police and Dutch authorities say.

One of the Korps Commandotroepen soldiers was in critical condition and the other two were conscious and approachable, according to a tweet at 11:12 a.m. Saturday from the Netherlands Ministry of Defence. The tweet says families have been notified.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department news release issued at 10:38 p.m. Saturday says that two of the men shot were in critical condition and the third man was stable. IMPD had initially said all three men were hospitalized in critical condition.

Maj. Mark van de Beek, a Royal Netherlands Army spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, told News 8 that the Commando Corps were in Indiana to conduct training at a facility for urban warfare training.

The Amsterdam-based NL Times news outlet says a group of soldiers from the army’s Commando Corps were in Indianapolis for the urban combat training exercise. They were staying in the Hampton Inn, 105 S. Meridian St., which is two blocks south of Monument Circle.

The shooting happened while the commandos were on the military’s free time, the Ministry of Defence says in a statement.

No arrests have been made. IMPD detectives think the shooting was not a random act, and that the three soldiers were in a fight somewhere else before they were shot. IMPD says it has no witnesses and no suspects, but has leads about who may have shot the three men.

IMPD says it was called just before 4 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of South Meridian Street. The men were found outside the Hampton Inn on Maryland Street near Meridian Street.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told News 8 at a Saturday midafternoon blues music and barbecue festival that he did not know why the Dutch soldiers were in Indianapolis, and says IMPD will issue a statement later Saturday.

Michele Holtkamp, communications director for to the office of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, told News 8 in a 4:11 p.m. Saturday email that governor has nothing to share at this time.

News 8 also reached out to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken but has not heard back.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact detective Michael Wright at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or email him at michael@wrightindy.gov.