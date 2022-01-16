Crime Watch 8

3 in custody after robbery, shooting at east-side hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three men could face robbery charges in connection to a person shot early Saturday at the Budget 8 Inn on the city’s east side, police said Sunday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just after 2:50 a.m. Friday to a report of a person shot at the hotel, 6850 E. 21st St. That’s southeast of the I-70 interchange at Shadeland Avenue. A person with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital in serious condition. IMPD is withholding the victim’s name.

Investigators at the crime scene learned the person was shot during a robbery, and officers helped detain several suspects located at the hotel. The person shot was not believed to be an employee of the hotel, and the crime was not classified as a business robbery, IMPD says.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine whether to file charges against Antonio Hurst, 19; Octavius Smith, 23; and Simeon Tucker, 19. IMPD was working to share the jail-booking photos of the three suspects.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.