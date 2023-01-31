Crime Watch 8

3 Indianapolis men arrested for night hunting from Sullivan County road

One of three rifles Indiana DNR says was used to illegally hunt deer from a Sullivan County roadway at night. (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR)

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers arrested three men Indianapolis men accused of illegally shooting and killing a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County.

Biak Sang, 34; Ro Hmung Lian, 32; and Hrang Lian, 30, face multiple misdemeanor charges, including the illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, backlighting (the practice of hunting animals at night using off-road vehicles and high-powered lights), and shooting from a public roadway.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, an Indiana Conservation Officer was asked to investigate a report of night hunting near the intersection of County Road 400 East and County Road 550 North. That’s a rural area about 9 miles northeast of Sullivan and several miles west of Shakamak State Park.

The conservation officer heard a shot from somewhere nearby and spotted a vehicle leaving the area, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Tuesday.

“During a traffic stop, Landis observed three rifles and a spotlight in the vehicle that was being driven by Hrang Lian, its only occupant,” Indiana DNR said. “BIak Sang and Ro Hmung Lian were located in the area on foot.”

Officers found the poached deer using a police K-9 and an Indiana State Police drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera.

All three men were taken into custody and transported to the Sullivan County Jail.